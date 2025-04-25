MSU Spartan head from back of big screen for sale
(FOX 2) - Want to own a piece of MSU history?
Also have a massive wall that can hold 1,200 pounds of Spartan iconography? Boy is the deal of a lifetime awaiting you.
Big picture view:
The Spartan head that decorates the MSU football stadium's big screen is for sale. It's available at the school's surplus store for auction, starting at $500.
The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center has posted the giant logo on its website where potential buyers can bid to own the cherished symbol of Spartans everywhere.
Often the place to buy MSU oddities like classic yearbooks, topsoil, vintage chairs, juggling pins, as well as more practical objects like utility trailers, army dump trucks, computers, and hydraulic mixer digestors, the surplus store is one of the university's hidden gems.
But for those prepared to act quickly, they too can benefit from the fascinating objects that come through its doors.
Dig deeper:
That should make the latest addition to the surplus store no surprise to vigilant shoppers. A few things of note about the Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head:
- It weighs 1,200 pounds
- It is 22 feet by 25 feet large
- Is currently in its deconstructed form
The starting bid is $500 with incremental increases of $50.
The Source: Michigan State University Surplus Store