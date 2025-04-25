article

The Brief MSU alum and other collectors of Spartan lore have the opportunity of a lifetime to own something unique The Spartan head that decorates the back of the big screen of MSU's football stadium is for sale Bidding is happening on the surplus store's auction website



Want to own a piece of MSU history?

Also have a massive wall that can hold 1,200 pounds of Spartan iconography? Boy is the deal of a lifetime awaiting you.

Big picture view:

The Spartan head that decorates the MSU football stadium's big screen is for sale. It's available at the school's surplus store for auction, starting at $500.

The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center has posted the giant logo on its website where potential buyers can bid to own the cherished symbol of Spartans everywhere.

Often the place to buy MSU oddities like classic yearbooks, topsoil, vintage chairs, juggling pins, as well as more practical objects like utility trailers, army dump trucks, computers, and hydraulic mixer digestors, the surplus store is one of the university's hidden gems.

But for those prepared to act quickly, they too can benefit from the fascinating objects that come through its doors.

Dig deeper:

That should make the latest addition to the surplus store no surprise to vigilant shoppers. A few things of note about the Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head:

It weighs 1,200 pounds

It is 22 feet by 25 feet large

Is currently in its deconstructed form

The starting bid is $500 with incremental increases of $50.

Find out more here.