11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, several people were stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City.

Police said that all of the victims were taken to Munson Medical Center.

A statement from Munson confirmed there were 11 victims brought to the medical center.

"We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients," they said. "We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand."

The Michigan State Police said that a suspect was in custody, and details are "limited" at this time.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office are the lead investigators for the case.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was "working with police and defer questions to them right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.