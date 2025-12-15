Michigan-based clothing website facing state action after 50+ complaints

The Brief Recollections, Inc. is accused of not fulfilling clothing orders or issuing refunds when orders were not received by customers. Michigan's Attorney General's office reviewed more than 50 complaints about the company before issuing a notice of intended action last week. The company has been directed to stop taking orders and refund all impacted customers or it could face a lawsuit.



A clothing website based in Michigan is facing action from the state's attorney general's office after allegations that the business failed to fulfill orders in a timely manner or refund customers who never received their items.

The AG's office issued a notice of intended action against Recollections, Inc. last week after reviewing more than 50 complaints about the website.

The backstory:

According to a press release from AG Dana Nessel's office, the website, which sells historically-themed clothing, has racked up dozens of complaints with her office's Consumer Protection Team and the Better Business Bureau. These complaints include allegations that the company failed to send customers orders worth hundreds of dollars. These same customers also allegedly never received refunds for the items that never arrived.

A screenshot of the BBB listing for Recollections, Inc. showing numerous complaints against the website.

What's next:

The company has until Dec. 22 to reach an agreement with the AG's office. The notice requires that the company stops accepting new orders. The company is also required to issue refunds to customers.

If the company fails to comply, it could face a lawsuit from Nessel's office.

"Online shoppers deserve timely deliveries and quick refunds when a company cannot fulfill an order," Nessel said. "When buying anything online, remember to take steps to protect yourself and only shop at businesses you trust. My office will continue to act when companies fail to uphold their obligations to consumers."

What you can do:

Nessel shared safety tips when shopping online:

Avoid online retailers if they cannot verify the company’s listed physical locations and customer service phone numbers. Anyone can set up an online shop and list a physical location and phone number, but that does not guarantee the business is legitimate. Research unfamiliar companies before placing an order.

Do an online image search of the product and any other images the seller has posted to see where the product is coming from, how much it really costs, and who else is selling it.

Pay with a credit card when making online purchases. Credit cards provide protections that allow consumers to dispute charges if an item is not delivered or is not as promised.

Protect their personal information by never sharing financial details or social security numbers via text or email, unchecking any box that allows the seller to share any of their information, and reading privacy policies. If the policy is unclear, consumers should consider ordering from a more user-friendly site.

If you need to file a complaint about a website, there are several options for doing so:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form