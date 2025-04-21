Multiple residents displaced after bathroom fan fire at Farmington Hills apartment

article

The Brief A fire sparked by a bathroom fan caused extensive damage to a Farmington Hills apartment complex over the weekend. The fire started around 10 p.m. at Botsford Place Terrace Apartments.



A bathroom fan fire inside a Farmington Hills apartment complex over the weekend caused extensive damage to eight units.

According to the city, firefighters responded to the Botsford Place Terrace Apartments at Independence and Oxford at 10 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they discovered multiple levels of construction that made fighting the flames difficult. At one point, a floor collapsed, and it took about four hours to extinguish the fire.

(Photo: City of Farmington Hills)

The city said that smoke detectors were working, and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

(Photo: City of Farmington Hills)

Eighteen units were impacted by the fire, and eight suffered heavy smoke and fire damage. According to the city, the American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

The fire is believed to have been accidental, but an investigation is ongoing.