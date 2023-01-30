Multiple semi-trucks, cars involved in I-94 crash after jackknifed big rig causes major accident

article

A major accident on I-94 Monday morning has left multiple people with injuries after several vehicles were involved in a crash.

Police responded to reports of several semi-trucks and passenger vehicles damaged in a multi-vehicle crash near Chelsea in Washtenaw County. The crash happened around 7 a.m., police tweeted out.

There were multiple injuries reported, including one critical.

The crash happened after a semi-truck lost control on the roads before jackknifing and causing other vehicles to crash.

Anyone traveling through western Washtenaw County is advised to look for a different route due to the severity of the accident.