Multiple semi-trucks, cars involved in I-94 crash after jackknifed big rig causes major accident
article
CHELSEA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major accident on I-94 Monday morning has left multiple people with injuries after several vehicles were involved in a crash.
Police responded to reports of several semi-trucks and passenger vehicles damaged in a multi-vehicle crash near Chelsea in Washtenaw County. The crash happened around 7 a.m., police tweeted out.
There were multiple injuries reported, including one critical.
The crash happened after a semi-truck lost control on the roads before jackknifing and causing other vehicles to crash.
RELATED: 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
Anyone traveling through western Washtenaw County is advised to look for a different route due to the severity of the accident.