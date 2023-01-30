Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit

An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit.

Bark Nation, which is based out of Ferndale, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs from multiple properties in Detroit and around Michigan.

The nonprofit said it deployed 66 responders to help local, state, and federal law enforcement officers locate and remove the animals from the homes. A video posted on Instagram shows some of the dogs chained up and outside.

Police executed "numerous search warrants" along the way to recovering the dogs, the post said.

It is "believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history."

According to the nonprofit, most of the dogs that were rescued were found living outside and wearing "heavy tow-style chains with minimal shelter from the elements." Many needed medical care for illnesses or injuries.

"Bark Nation was the sole animal response agency involved with this case, and is providing daily care for the 133 dogs rescued," continued the post.

The nonprofit says it anticipates the costs of helping the dogs, providing daily care, and any other post-seizure work will cost more than $74,000.

"Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and federal law enforcement with the documentation and seizure of dogs from this ongoing case", said Bark Nation Director of Operations, Jessica Brown.

Brown says she believes all 133 rescued dogs will survive.

Find out more information about how to donate here.