Murder scene of 22-year-old Pontiac woman turns into candlelight vigil honoring her

The crime scene where a 22-year-old woman was killed, got transformed in her memory Monday night.

With balloons and candles in hand, dozens of family and friends paid respect to 22-year-old Ikiyonna Goans.

"Love you Yonna, love you," members of the large crowd said.

"She has lots of friends that love her, and she didn’t have to go through this," said her mother, Martha Goans. "She should be burying me, not me burying her."

A 911 call was made around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the report of gunshots being fired in 300 block of Columbia in Pontiac. When deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found her body lying on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Whoever did this, please come forward," Martha said.

Ikiyonna’s family and friends trying as best they can to replace the awful details of the crime with candles, messages, and pictures of a bright and promising future.

"Her dream was to be a teacher," her mother said. "She wanted to help the kids and be there for the kids. She’s great and smart."

Ikiyonna Goans

Her loved ones spoke of the effort it took her to overcome mental health struggles to get to this point - her mother is left wondering where she goes from here.

"I don’t know how I can be happy again," Martha said. "I have other kids. I have nine all together, but one is gone now."

A suspect is still being sought in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call The Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.



