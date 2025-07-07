Murder still unsolved 2 years after woman shot to death while sleeping in Detroit home

article

The Brief Shannon Adams was shot to death while sleeping in her Detroit home on July 3, 2023. Police followed leads after her murder, but none led to her killer. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information.



The day before Fourth of July two years ago, Shannon Adams was sleeping in her Detroit home when she was shot to death.

Two years later, it is still unknown who killed her.

The backstory:

Adams was inside her home on Pierson, not far from Joy Road on the city's west side, around 1:30 a.m. July 3 when someone fired into her home.

"She was asleep in her home. We know that she was shot, and she was murdered," her daughter Sarah said shortly after the murder.

At that point, Detroit had followed some leads, but they didn't turn up answers as to what happened to Adams, who had come to Detroit from Oregon eight years earlier for a fresh start.

"She was really excited about getting her house put together and having everything beautifully ready," her daughter said. "She had these plans to build, and she knew that there was a lot of potential in Detroit, so she uprooted and moved all the way across the country."

Her daughter said she cared deeply for her home, a fact that makes her death inside that house even more challenging for her family to grasp.

Adams left behind children and grandchildren, some of whom she never got to meet before her death.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of Adams' killer.

Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakip.org.