Music icon Quincy Jones dies at 91, leaving legacy in Detroit, world-wide

A 70-year career in entertainment with countless awards, including 28 Grammys and enough music to last several lifetimes.

Quincy Jones passed away Sunday night at age 91.

Jones wore many hats — from musician to producer, to songwriter, to composer.

"He had some instincts that, boy, if you could put that in a bottle and send it to me - because he was obviously a genius," said musician Alexander Zonjic.

He began his career as a jazz trumpeter and composer - working with legends like Count Basie and Dizzy Gillespie.

"I think his jazz foundation, so to speak, brought a sophistication to everything else he did - 'Billie Jean,' 'Thriller,' 'Color Purple,' 'We are the World,'" Zonjic said.

Zonjic never met the icon, but was influenced by him.

"I’m not that young, but I don’t remember life without a Quincy Jones," he said. "Quincy Jones has always been in there, his records. Imagine getting to the point where they just call you ‘Q?!’

That laid-back dude from Chicago - influenced TV and film too.

He shared a re-imagining of the classic "Wizard of Oz" with "The Wiz" and introduced us to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

But to most fans, Jones is known for producing masterpieces, with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson's classic albums — "Off the Wall," "Thriller," and "Bad."

"I don’t know that there would be a 'Thriller' without Quincy Jones," Zonjic said. "'The Color Purple' he wrote the music for. We didn’t know who Oprah was when that movie came out."



He also worked with Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra.

Last month, Jones re-released the 1984 recording of "L.A. Is My Lady."

Beyond all the glitz, glamour, and fame, Jones cherished his seven children.

In fact, his final Instagram post was a birthday shout out to his daughter Martina.



