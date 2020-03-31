Music star Lizzo treats Henry Ford Hospital workers to lunch

Health care workers everywhere are exhausted, overworked and lately, overwhelmed.

"It's just unbelievable. It's craziness. It's sad," said Mary Gizicki. "You can only see the nurses' eyes and doctors' eyes."

But health care workers inside Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit got quite the pleasant surprise Monday.



"Hello Henry Ford, what's up. It's Lizzo. I want to say thank you for what you're doing during this pandemic," the music star said in her video.

A registered nurse working in the ER for over 35 years, Gizicki was ecstatic hearing that Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo was sending them lunch with a video message of inspiration and thanks.

"I really hope you guys enjoy the food, we did everything we could to keep it safe for you all, lunch is on me," Lizzo said.

"I was so excited. The sandwiches came and the food was excellent," Gizicki said.



Nurses, technicians, doctors and surgeons all stepped out of the emergency room for just a moment to enjoying some sandwiches from Lizzo.



"I had the turkey and there was pastrami, vegetarian and chips, cookies and pop," Gizicki said.

"I love you guys thank you so much for being the heroes in this story," Lizzo said.

Advertisement

Music star Lizzo

Gizicki and her colleagues also cranked up Lizzo's songs, enjoying the much-needed distraction.

She said the best part about Lizzo's surprise seeing all of her colleagues - unmasked - and smiling.

"There were a couple people dancing and waving it was so nice for that five minutes to see everybody laughing and smiling," Gizicki said.



She was so grateful she sent her own thank you video to Lizzo.



"Thank you so very much for making the ER - even if it was for only 10 minutes - a very happy place. And God bless you and stay safe," she said.

Gizicki continues to work long hours and extra shifts, along with healthcare workers across the globe.



"We will get through this and hopefully go back to normal. Just keep praying and keep hoping," she said.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

RELATED: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19