NAMI, Netflix pair up on Instagram to offer young people help coping with COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people around the world to adjust to new routines, cope with loneliness, job loss and grief.

We've been using technology and social media now more than ever to connect - and now Instagram is reaching out to help young people cope.

A new Netflix show is called 'Wanna Talk About it?' is live once a week on Instagram and features celebrities and trusted mental health experts.

This is part of Instagram's collaboration with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The idea is to open up a conversation about coping.

"We see a lot more people coming to Instagram right now. They're looking for connection and they're looking for support. So we're partnering with NAMI to help get them incredibly, reliable information. We're supporting conversations between NAMI experts and community leaders on Instagram live," explained Carolyn Merrell, Global Head of Policy Programs for Instagram.

"If you're a young person, the NAMI communicated feed through Instagram is a way to get support for your mental health and get accurate information. You might also run across the occasional movie star who's going to talk about their experience with managing anxiety and isolation. These are universal experiences," said Ken Duckworth, MD and Chief Medical Officer for NAMI.

They are tackling complicated issues and also offering some very simple advice, like deep breathing.

"There's evidence that suggests deep breathing reduces your heart rate and blood pressure and it is an anti-anxiety intervention with no side effects," Dr. Duckworth said.

To tap into these conversations and resources, go to NAMI or Netflix's Instagram page.

