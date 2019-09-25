Narcan and fire extinguishers: Businesses get crisis recommendations

Business leaders in Macomb County received some out-of-the box ideas about how they can make sure their employees are safe - and they range from having Narcan in the building to how to use a fire extinguisher against a shooter.

Leaders met for a conference Wednesday where they learned how a fire extinguisher can deter a mass shooter. According to Clinton Township Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Brouwer, what businesses and schools have done in the past, doesn't work.

"What we need to do is change our thinking. We've had this lockdown mentality for the last 25 years and it just doesn't work,"

Brouwer is asking businesses in Macomb County a simple question: Are you ready for the worst-case scenario?

This conference in Macomb county bringing 75 businesses together to address the needs now. One issue? Workplace violence.

"The new thinking is run, hide, fight," Brouwer said. "90% of the people who run don't get shot. 90% of the people get shot running don't die because it's hard to hit a running target. So if you can remove yourself from the danger and get out of there if you can't, you gotta hide. Hide behind something that substantial: a bookcase, something metal and be quiet. And the last one gets something to fight with," said Brouwer.

A simple tool to fight is probably hanging near you right now.

"You ever get sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher? You're not gonna be able to see or breathe and you still have a weapon if you need it," said Brouwer.

Another concern is if your business is expanding, make sure you've contacted people you need to - like Consumers Energy.

The gas company has had their crews hands full-with recent gas explosions throughout metro Detroit. One thing that many homes and businesses are ignoring is where to dig. Making a simple call beforehand is supposed to be protocol but it's being forgotten.

"We wanted to make sure that people know some of the warning signs - the smells. More importantly what they should be doing if they have contracted services or if they're going to be any work outside their home. And also businesses - that they contact Miss Dig and make sure those utility lines are properly flagged so we don't have any accidents and get anybody injured," Andrew Cox, Macomb County's Director of Environmental Health, said.

Beaumont Health was also represented where they advised that businesses should be ready for an overdose. When someone overdoses, getting them Narcan within minutes can save their lives. And calling a chapter of families against narcotics, or FAN, near you can get your employees the Narcan and the hour-long training they need.

"If businesses have it on hand with trained staff to use it, they can potential he save a life whether it's an employee, whether it's a customer, whether it's somebody outside of their store. They can potential he save a life who has had an overdose," said Beaumont Health Emergency preparedness coordinator Doris Neumeyer.