Romulus City Council unanimously approves resolution against planned ICE facility

The Romulus City Council unanimously approved a resolution that opposes the operation of an ICE facility in the city limits.

Big picture view:

Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, city council members voted on the resolution, citing several financial, moral and possibly legal complications. This would include decreased property values and zoning ordinances.

Earlier in February, the building located near the Detroit Metro Airport on Cogswell Street being a future ICE facility was merely a rumor, with Bloomberg reporting the Federal Government was eyeing warehouse centers in the Romulus area for a 500-bed facility.

People in response expressed concerns, reaching Metro Detroit leaders who wanted to look into the reports.

State Senator Darrin Camilleri confirmed the news when he said the warehouse, which is roughly 300,000 square feet, is part of the federal government's push to expand ICE activity and expedite deportations. This push would allow for the detainment of tens of thousands of people across the U.S.

Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight wrote a letter to Homeland Security and ICE detailing their disapproval of the facility.

That letter can be read below:

Before councilmembers met, anti-ICE protesters rallied outside city hall denouncing the facility. The protest would turn chaotic when counter-demonstrators who were pro-ICE clashed with protesters.

What's next:

The resolution does not carry the authority to halt ICE's plans for the facility. However, it signals public concern in the City of Romulus.

