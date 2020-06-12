National Action Network calls for meetings with suburb police after Black delivery driver's arrest

The National Action Network is calling for a meeting with all Detroit suburb police departments after the recent arrest of a Black delivery driver in Warren.

The 23-year-old was wrestled to the ground by a white Warren police officer after being parked on the wrong side of the road. Video of the confrontation and arrest went viral - and so did the outrage.

In this case, the traffic officer said the driver parked on the wrong side of the road and repeatedly refused to show his ID. Warren police recommended charges but Macomb County prosecutors said no. But the damage was done and the calls for change are growing louder.

The National Action Network met with Warren police commissioner William Dwyer Friday and are hoping to later meet with other police chiefs, too.

"It was very clear to us that the police chief understands that policing as we know it will change," said Rev. Charles Williams of the National Action Network.

He says among their demands is more and better cultural competency and diversity training, as well as diversifying the police force.

"It is a shame on Warren Police Department to have 200 officers and only six African American officers," Rev. Williams said.

For his part, Commissioner Dwyer, who has been in law enforcement for 50 years, says he agrees more needs to be done.

"I support that. I know that we need more training in this country, we need more minority officers," Dwyer said.



Dwyer also says he's turned over the case to the Macomb County Sheriff's Department to determine if the officer involved used excessive force. Meanwhile, that officer is on administrative leave.

"I think the police officer could have done a better job and I think the other person and I think the other person, the 23-year-old male - it merely would have been over in minutes if he just would have provided his driver's license to the police officer," Dwyer said.

The National Action Network says this isn't just about Warren police - this is about how people of color are treated in all of Detroit's suburbs and they hope to meet with police in every one.

"This is where the trouble is for us, when we're on our way to work and we get pulled over and then we're late for work and then we have no job," Rev. Williams said.

"It isn't just about this one case. It's about policing in Michigan. It's about policing in America," said Sam Riddle, who's also with the National Action Network.

"We're going to the other police departments also; you will not be let off the hook. If you think that you will do policing like you have done it for the last 50 years - you will not do it, not in this day, not in this time, not on our watch," Rev. Williams said.