April 2022: National Child Abuse Prevention Month, shines light in grim reality

article

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month (NCAPM). More agencies are bringing awareness to the urgency of the cause, encouraging all people and organizations to help make the lives of children better.

According to the National Children's Alliance, (NCA) nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S. every year. In 2018, an estimated 1,770 children died from abuse and neglect in the United States. For just under three percent of kids, this start before their first birthday.

The NCA sites neglect as the most common form of abuse, at nearly 61%, followed by more than 10% being physically abused, and 7% were sexually abused. Of course this does not add up to 100%. NCA says that the statistics lead to a more complex problem, some children are suffering from multiple forms of abuse. In 2018, more than 15% of kids were polyvictimized.

To help prevent it, it may be helpful to understand where and how abuse may happen. According to NCA, most child victims are abused by a parent, 78%. Though child-on-child abuse is increasingly common. NCA sited, that in 2019, 22% of people who said they abused a child, were themselves children. 14% of that total, were teenagers.

"CACs [child abuse children] investigated 243,039 cases involving sexual abuse allegations in 2019, fully 65% of all cases our members carried through. While not all these cases resulted in a disclosure, charges, or a conviction, it’s an indication that the problem of sexual abuse may be much larger than federal statistics show," the report said.

Addressed at the highest level. "Our country stands as one to condemn and combat child abuse in all of its forms — including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, as well as online sexual exploitation," said President Joe Biden in a Proclamation addressed online.

Ensuring that parents and caretakers have the knowledge, resources, and skills necessary to take care of their children, can go a long way to prevent child abuse and neglect. Many of the resources highlight that making a significant, meaningful connection with children, is so vital, yet often, so easily overlooked.

Every child deserves to live in a safe and loving household. So even though April is NCAPM, every person is encouraged, year round, to increase awareness about the tragic reality of child abuse and neglect.

NCAPM is hoping to public will be more aware on prevention education on child abuse. With the stress and uncertainly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also brought many challenges to families, including increased child abuse and neglect, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

There are several resources available to families, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan's medical and behavioral health resource.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, call 855-444-3911 any time day or night. This toll-free phone number allows you to report abuse or neglect of any child or adult.

Advertisement

One number. One call. One person can make a difference.