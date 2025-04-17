National Dispatcher Week highlights Warren's 911 Call Center challenges

The Brief National Dispatcher Week honors the unseen heroes behind every 911 call. FOX 2 learned there's not enough of them as the nationwide shortage hits home in Warren. With short staff, they’re also doing multiple jobs in one. So they need help.





It is National Dispatcher Week, which honors the unseen heroes behind every 911 call.

But as FOX 2 learned, there's not enough of them as the nationwide shortage hits home in Warren.

Big picture view:

The most critical link somehow still doesn't do justice. The very small but mighty dispatch team in Warren works hard, and it’s truly impressive seeing in person all they do and the people who call trusting them to help.

"It’s a lot of information coming at you," said dispatcher Laura Myers. "You could take a barking dog phone call and go right into a baby not breathing."

The weight on a dispatcher who navigates one emergency after another is tough. The Warren team handles all 911 calls in what is the third-largest city in Michigan.

Local perspective:

That’s exactly what Myers has done for nearly 24 years.

"Sometimes it’s hard," she said. "People think you’re being rude by being short on the phone with them, and it’s like we have to get through these calls. I went to college, got a degree in public safety. Thought it would again be a good stepping stone, started my own family, so it just kind of changed."

The mom of three is now a shift supervisor and hopes to see her team grow. The team is in desperate need of about six more dispatchers to keep up with demand.

"24 years ago, I was one of hundreds that applied, and now it’s maybe five people every time," she said. "It is a nationwide issue. A lot of our neighboring departments are going through the same thing, trying to hire quality applicants. It’s hard to hire someone with experience because everyone’s trying to do the same thing."

Even with all that, every day, the women and men in Warren are the lifeline in a crisis, continue to show up, and this week each of them is reminded of our appreciation for their work and sacrifice.

"Definitely a sense of purpose, every once in a while I feel like you really feel like you’ve helped somebody, you’re able to really connect with somebody," she said. "I’m really glad to work with some amazing people."

What you can do:

FOX 2 was told on average the Warren dispatch team answers about 300 calls during a 12-hour shift.

With short staff, they’re also doing multiple jobs in one. So they need help.

If you’re interested in taking on a meaningful career, check out their website by tapping here.