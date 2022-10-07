National Faith & Blue Weekend holds candid conversations about gun safety, violence

Brenda Goss-Andrews retired as a deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department. She's now the president of NOBLE - The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement executives - and she's on a mission.

"This is a crime - this is something that is 100 percent preventable," she said. "Forty-two percent of households throughout the United States have guns in the home - it's probably more than that right now."

And too many times, those guns are unsecured and kids are getting killed.

Now a partnership - through Faith & Blue - communities and police coming together to stop this violence.

"This can be prevented - we can't always prevent the random shooter, but we can prevent our children in this country from being killed in homes with unattended and unsecured guns," said Andrews.

"Every pastor - every faith leader - every civic community leader - ought to be concerned about this," said Bishop Edgar Vann.

Vann is the national chaplin for NOBLE - a Detroit police commissioner for 10 years - and one of the city's most prominent pastors at Second Ebenezer Church.

"I do the counseling - I do the spiritual guidance - I also do the funerals, unfortunately," he said. "Victims of senseless and tragic violence,"

Now NOBLE is inviting everyone to the church Saturday morning for a candid discussion they'll also be handing out gunlocks - and encouraging people to have a conversation about gun safety - wherever they are.

"Children are curious - okay - nowhere is safe in the house," said Sarah Giddens. "Get a lockbox - get a lock for your weapon.

"You have to take responsibility - the community has to take responsibility."

"In our communities - in our schools - in our churches, in our blockclubs, in our families - we can talk about this," Andrews said.

"We have to do better - and we will do better - as we come together to partner," Vann said.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre, Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department is also holding a number of events this weekend for Faith & Blue (see below).

All events are free admission and open to the public. Detroit Public Safety Headquarters and the precincts will be hosting individual events. Listed below are locations, dates, and times of these events.

WHEN: October 7th – October 10th

WHERE: Detroit Public Safety Headquarters and Detroit Police Department Precincts

WHO: Detroit Police Department