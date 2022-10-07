National Faith & Blue Weekend holds candid conversations about gun safety, violence
FOX 2 - Brenda Goss-Andrews retired as a deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department. She's now the president of NOBLE - The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement executives - and she's on a mission.
"This is a crime - this is something that is 100 percent preventable," she said. "Forty-two percent of households throughout the United States have guns in the home - it's probably more than that right now."
And too many times, those guns are unsecured and kids are getting killed.
Now a partnership - through Faith & Blue - communities and police coming together to stop this violence.
"This can be prevented - we can't always prevent the random shooter, but we can prevent our children in this country from being killed in homes with unattended and unsecured guns," said Andrews.
"Every pastor - every faith leader - every civic community leader - ought to be concerned about this," said Bishop Edgar Vann.
Vann is the national chaplin for NOBLE - a Detroit police commissioner for 10 years - and one of the city's most prominent pastors at Second Ebenezer Church.
"I do the counseling - I do the spiritual guidance - I also do the funerals, unfortunately," he said. "Victims of senseless and tragic violence,"
Now NOBLE is inviting everyone to the church Saturday morning for a candid discussion they'll also be handing out gunlocks - and encouraging people to have a conversation about gun safety - wherever they are.
"Children are curious - okay - nowhere is safe in the house," said Sarah Giddens. "Get a lockbox - get a lock for your weapon.
"You have to take responsibility - the community has to take responsibility."
"In our communities - in our schools - in our churches, in our blockclubs, in our families - we can talk about this," Andrews said.
"We have to do better - and we will do better - as we come together to partner," Vann said.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre, Detroit.
The Detroit Police Department is also holding a number of events this weekend for Faith & Blue (see below).
All events are free admission and open to the public. Detroit Public Safety Headquarters and the precincts will be hosting individual events. Listed below are locations, dates, and times of these events.
WHEN: October 7th – October 10th
WHERE: Detroit Public Safety Headquarters and Detroit Police Department Precincts
WHO: Detroit Police Department
- Detroit Public Safety HQ: Car and Bike Cruise, Oct. 8th at 2 p.m., 1301 Third St, Detroit
- Detroit Public Safety HQ: Pedaling for Peace Bicycle Ride, Oct. 9th at 2 p.m., 1301 Third St, Detroit
- The Corner Ballpark: Unity Softball Game, Oct. 7th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., 1680 Michigan Ave, Detroit
- Precinct Events:2nd: Community Prayer and Walk, Oct. 7th from 6 p.m. – 7p.m. at 180 Church, 13660 Stansbury, Detroit
- 2nd: Police in the Pulpit, Oct. 9th at 10 a.m. at 180 Church, 13660 Stansbury, Detroit
- 3rd: Walk of Faith, Oct. 8th at 11 a.m., 2875 W grand Blvd, Detroit
- 3rd: Blue faith Church Service. Oct. 9th, at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 4800 Grand River, Detroit
- 4th: Peace Walk, Oct. 9th at 11 a.m. at New Mount Hermon Church, 3225 S. Deacon, Detroit
- 4th: Blue Peace Slow Roll, Oct. 8th at 1 p.m., 4700 W Fort St, Detroit
- 5th: Balloon Release and Interfaith Prayer, Oct. 9th at 3:30 p.m., 3500 Conner St., Detroit
- 5th: Chicken and Waffles Brunch, Oct. 10th at 12:30 p.m., 3500 Conner St., Detroit
- 6th: Kids’ Coat Giveaway, Oct. 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citadel of Praise, 20280 Lyndon, Detroit
- 7th: Chillin & Grillin, Oct. 8th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fountain of Worship Center, 5353 Baldwin St, Detroit
- 7th: One Mile Faith Walk, Oct. 9th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul AME church, 2260 Hunt St, Detroit
- 8th: Park and Pray, Oct. 8th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DPD 8th precinct, 21555 W. McNichols Rd, Detroit
- 8th: Unity Balloon Release, Oct. 9th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 8th precinct, 21555 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
- 9th: Prayer Walk and Candle Light Vigil, Oct. 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, Detroit
- 9th: Prayer Dinner, Oct. 10th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Assumption Grotto Church, 13770 Gratiot Ave., Detroit
- 10th: Student Outreach, Oct. 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flagship Academy, 13661 Wisconsin, Detroit
- 10th: Student Outreach, Oct. 7th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Paradigm Glazer Academy, 2001 Labelle, Detroit
- 10th: Prayer & Conversation, Oct. 8th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Carpenters Millwrights Training Center, 11687 American, Detroit
- 11th: Prayer and Peace Memorial, Oct. 8th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Krainz Park, 18501 Healy St, Detroit
- 12th: Interfaith Prayer and Balloon Release, Oct. 9th at 12:30 p.m. at Gracious Savior Lutheran Church, 19484 James Couzens, Detroit