Nature, mindfulness & more: Upcoming metropark hikes include fun and education

Spend some time outdoors while learning about nature during upcoming metropark hikes.

Hosted at several Huron-Clinton Metroparks, several themed guided hikes are scheduled for September. These educational hikes are open to both children and adults. Tickets are $3 per child, $5 per adult, and free for children younger than 2.

Metropark hike schedule

Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Oakwoods Metropark

Learn about the animals that call the metropark home during a two-hour Animals of Oakwood hike. Events are scheduled for both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. – Lake St. Clair Metropark

Learn about the habitats of Michigan animals during a Sept. 15 hike at Harrison Township's Lake St. Clair Metropark. Other upcoming Wild Michigan hikes include ones focused on skunks and opossums, deer, and winter birding.

Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. – Lake Erie Metropark

During this leisurely mindfulness hike, learn how to benefit from nature while connecting with the outside.

Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. – Kensington Metropark

Learn about the animals that roam at night as you search for them as the sun sets.

