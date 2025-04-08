95-year-old driver gets misdemeanor in crash fatally running down woman

The Brief A 95-year-old woman was sentenced in a fatal crash killing a woman last October. Phyllis Stafford was sentenced to 270 days on house arrest and two years of probation. The victim's husband said Stafford's apology lacked sincerity and that she did not take accountability.



A 95-year-old woman was sentenced in a case that killed a beloved wife and mother, Tuesday.

"I did not intend to do anything like this, it just was an accident," said Phyllis Stafford.

The backstory:

An accident that killed 59-year-old Sarah Thexton on October 3.

"She caught Sarah’s body under her drive wheel and stopped only literally when she could drive no more," said Christopher Thexton, the victim's husband. "She had torn Sarah’s body to pieces."

Stafford, a grandmother who has worked for the Novi court system for over 50 years — pleaded no contest to a moving violation causing death — a misdemeanor charge.

"It’s inconceivable that the violent, painful and horrific death of my wife is being met with a mere misdemeanor charge," Thexton said. "A legal slap on the wrist."

Sarah Thexton’s husband, Christopher pled for the maximum sentence possible — a year in jail.

Judge Diane D’Agnostini sentenced Stafford to 270 days on house arrest, two years of probation where she is not allowed to drive — and community service.

"I think Stafford should’ve gone to jail but she did not, for reasons given by the judge - so my reaction is one of disappointment," Christopher Thexton said after court.

Factors in the sentencing according to the judge, were Stafford’s age, lack of a criminal record and support.

Stafford apologized in court.

"If there’s anything I could do to bring her back I would do so, but I can’t," Stafford said. "And I really am sorry."

Christopher Thexton says that apology won't bring back the love of his life.

"I found her apology insincere," he said. "She may have lived a good and honest life. But at the end of it all, she did not in my view, take accountability for her actions. I say shame on her."

The Thexton family is filing a civil suit and are also hoping legislators will take a look at laws involving elderly drivers.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from the court sentencing for Phyllis Stafford and an interview with Christopher Thexton, the victim's husband.

Phyllis Stafford apologizes in court. Inset -victim Sarah Thexton.



