NB I-75 closed at Fort Street and Schaefer for jacknifed semi-truck

I-75 heading north has been closed due to an accident involving a semi-truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said NB-I75 at Schaefer and Fort Street was closed to drivers for a jackknifed semi.

A traffic camera of the scene showed multiple emergency and MDOT vehicles on the scene.

There is no estimated time for the highway reopening.

The crash is in southern Wayne County. Drivers should seek alternative means of travel.

