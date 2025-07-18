The Brief A flight to Detroit was diverted to Iowa after an unruly passenger tried opening the emergency exit door. The Delta airplane had left Nebraska when a 23-year-old man caused the chaotic scene. He was later arrested and removed from the flight. A passenger that saw incident called the scene "bizarre."



A chaotic scene unfolded on a Detroit-bound flight Thursday night when a passenger tried to open the emergency exit before trying to access the cockpit.

The 23-year-old man was arrested after the plane made an abrupt landing in Iowa.

What we know:

A plane flying from Omaha, Nebraska to Detroit made an unexpected stop in Iowa when an unruly passenger tried opening one of the emergency doors.

The routine flight had left in the early evening Thursday before a 23-year-old Nebraska man tried opening the emergency exit in one of the middle rows of the plane.

The Delta plane was operated by Sky West Airlines.

It was forced to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids after the man, who was unsuccessful in trying to open the emergency door, attempted to access the cockpit.

The flight was delayed for two hours before returning to the air.

What we don't know:

The man, identified as Mario Nikprelaj, was arrested and escorted off the plane by police.

There is no explanation behind his actions or why he tried to open the door mid-flight.

What they're saying:

One of the passengers on the flight was Luis Ferraz.

He said people tried to wrestle the man to the ground and block him from disrupting the flight fruther.

"The passengers that were sitting next to him started yelling and hitting call buttons because the guy started trying to open the emergency exit row door," he said.

"That’s bizarre. At that point you are very concerned that this guy can do something right to someone. Don’t know if he’s carrying anything. Don’t know what are his intentions right?," they said.