Neighbors and family celebrate Southfield Boy's 12th birthday with car parade 

Published 
Southfield
FOX 2 Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, MIch. - Neighbors and family teamed up to celebrate a Southfield boy's birthday Friday afternoon.

Tyler Anderson turned 12-years old. His mother Ashley organized a parade for his special day. 

Everyone gathered around, 6 feet apart, to sing Happy Birthday.

Stay safe in quarantine and stick to your strength people," Tyler said. 

Some special guests in the parade included Southfield Police, fire and even the city's Mayor. 
 