Disney magic comes for Detroit families in need

article

Disney teamed up with Toys for Tots to make the season just a bit brighter for many families in need Saturday in Detroit.

On Dec. 6, Stitch unleashed holiday magic in Detroit by hosting an unforgettable event for more than 120 local families, in collaboration with Toys for Tots. The immersive holiday experience, at the historic Women’s City Club in The District Detroit, extended the wonder of Disney far beyond its parks, experiences and stores, delivering a day filled with big smiles and the spirit of giving.

"We create happiness every day at Disney Consumer Products, and our purpose becomes even more meaningful during the holidays when we focus on the families who need it most," said Paul Gitter, EVP, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products. "This year, we are honored to bring Disney holiday magic to communities across the country, giving parents the ability to choose gifts for their children and create lifelong memories."

Parents were invited to "shop" this year’s hottest toys, provided to families at no cost by Disney Store, Mattel, Jazwares, Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, Just Play, Ravensburger, and more—along with festive Disney-themed pajamas from Old Navy and books from Disney Publishing and Random House Children’s Books. While parents selected gifts, the kids explored Disney-themed play zones, enjoyed holiday treats and met the beloved character Stitch, who is currently on the Disney Holiday Magic Tour to create happiness for ohanas near and far.

Image 1 of 11 ▼

Families enjoyed experiences including:

•Mattel interactive play areas, where kids stepped into a world of imagination with hands-on play featuring Disney’s Frozen and Pixar’s Cars, creating their own magical moments with new Mattel toys.

• Jazwares’ Disney Squishmallows zone, featuring claw machines filled with adorable Disney Squishmallows clips for children to win and take home, plus an oversized Stitch plush throne perfect for holiday-ready photo ops.

• A cozy lounge, complete with décor, furniture and holiday plate decorating provided by IKEA, as well as books, hot cocoa and treats.

Kids also enjoyed Star Wars and Marvel-themed play zones featuring toys inspired by their favorite characters, including buildable play sets, remote control droids and more.

"Each holiday season, Disney plays a pivotal role in bringing joy into the lives of American families, collecting and donating toys that serve as tangible signs of hope. This event is a wonderful evolution of our longstanding relationship, showcasing how together we’ve grown our impact year after year. By adding Disney’s creativity to our mission, we’re able to bring joy to countless children—making this season truly magical for those who need it most," said Gunnar Spafford, Major, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), Deputy Vice President, Business Development, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.