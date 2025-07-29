Neighbors want Detroit motel shut down, owner says ‘no sex trafficking here’

The Brief A Detroit community is demanding the closure of the Travel Inn motel on Harper, citing it as a hub for illegal activities like drug deals and sex trafficking. During a Detroit City Council meeting, residents voiced concerns about safety, prompting Detroit Police to investigate for potential legal action against the motel. The motel manager denies the claims, stating they do not allow such activities and work with police, while some residents view the motel as affordable housing.



A Detroit community is demanding that a motel on the city's east side be shut down for good because they say it's a breeding ground for illegal activity.

The Travel Inn on Harper on the city's east side is a hot spot for activity including drug deals and sex trafficking, neighbors say. Now they're feeling unsafe and they want the motel shut down.

Community members spoke during a Detroit City Council meeting on Tuesday, asking police to protect the community and shut the Travel Inn down.

"We’re working this, and we will give our findings to the law department so ultimately, legal proceedings to do it in the correct way. The work continues," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said.

The other side:

However, manager Rajni Patel said the claims aren't true.

"We are not allowing this kind of stuff here. No sex, no drugs here," Patel said. "No sex trafficking here."

We also talked to people who stay at the motel who said it was "a quiet and good community." Residents who stay at the home said it's become affordable housing.

Patel said when a person commits a crime, they can’t stay.

"If they don’t leave, we can call the police," he said.

Neighbors admit that, even if they're successful in getting the motel closed, it will create other problems.

Patel said he just wants to be a good neighbor and work with community members.

"Need any kind of help, we’re willing to help out the community and the city," Patel said.