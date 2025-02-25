New affordable housing units open in Brush Park, Midtown in Detroit

The Brief Detroit announced two new affordable housing projects are now open and taking residents The apartments are based in Brush Park and Midtown and 100% of the units are classified as affordable Officials announcing the new housing projects said the goal was access



Two new housing projects opened in Detroit on Tuesday and every unit inside is affordable.

Both apartments opened in popular parts of the city. Officials said the goal of both complexes was to boost access to all parts of the city - even areas downtown.

Big picture view:

Two new housing complexes officially opened their doors to residents on Tuesday.

The grand opening of 86 affordable units between the two structures was celebrated by the Detroit mayor, the lieutenant governor, and others.

One apartment opened in Brush Park and included 53 units. The other is a mile away in Midtown and includes 33 units.

With a price tag of $30 million for both apartments, they offer access to popular parts of Detroit.

"We’re not putting them in the part of the city nobody wants to be. That’s not how we build affordable housing in Detroit," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "We’re doing it right here."

Local perspective:

The first resident to move into the Brush Park Apartments was Irvin Leverette. He said his daughter found the new home for him and that the affordability was life-changing.

"I’m more stable now. It’s strengthening me. It’s nice and clean. Everything is fine," said Leverette. "The people are just beautiful."

With rents as low as $450 a month, city council president Mary Sheffield said the goal of offering those kinds of prices is about boosting access.

"Every Detroiter, no matter their income, should have access to quality affordable housing in every sector of this city," she said.