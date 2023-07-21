New American citizens sworn in at Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills

Friday, July 21 was a day worth celebrating in Farmington Hills as 23 people from 20 countries became U.S. citizens.

The room full of new citizens were sworn in at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills on Friday where they sang the national anthem and were sworn in.

"Each of you brings something very, very important into the United States - you bring language - you bring skill - foods even," said federal Judge Bernard Friedman.

Friedman reminded those assembled of their duties as citizens.

"We have to always remember as citizens of the United States - always remember duties: to vote and be heard and do all the things you're allowed to do in this country so things like the Holocaust never happen again," Friedman said.

The 23 candidates came from Brazil, Cameroon, China, Cuba, Ghana, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and Zimbabwe. They included the Adepetun family Africa who were thrilled to have the opportunity.

"It's a dream come true - America has always been a dream for us - from Africa - we always wanted see greener pastures. America is the best place for us," said Oluwabusayo Adept "It has provided us a lot of opportunities - and none have been taken for granted."

For Marisol McDonald and her fiancé, Christopher Hopkins, the sentiment is the same.

"Nervous and excited. (It's a) pleasure to be here and become a U.S. citizen," McDonald said.

"I'm very proud of her. She worked very hard and we take it for granted – a lot of us Americans," Hopkins said.

For these new American citizens, they've been welcomed as millions of others have before by the country that's made up of a nation of immigrants.