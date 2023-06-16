New Detroit restaurants Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar hiring 150 people

article

Looking for a job? Hiring is starting ahead of the openings of Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar in Detroit.

Open interviews will be held June 21, 26, and 28, with hiring on the spot for qualified candidates. Servers, bartenders, bottle servers, and hosts are needed.

Both restaurants are slated to open this summer in Elia Group’s 511 Woodward building.

"An incredible amount of thought went into creating Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar," said Zaid Elia, founder and CEO of Elia Group and its portfolio of hospitality businesses, the Iconic Collection. "Along with iCrave, a world-renowned design firm, we curated a space to create a totally immersive and unforgettable iconic experience for our guests, unlike any other in downtown Detroit or even the Midwest."

The Experience Zuzu menu will feature hand-rolled sushi, playful appetizers, wok-fired specialties, and exclusive dishes from a charcoal oven and wood-fired grill. Upstairs, you'll find a lounge and club with craft cocktails, small plates, and more.

Open interview hiring events:

Interviews will be held at BrisaBar in Campus Martius Park. Check in at the host stand.