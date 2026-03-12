Metro Detroit's whirlwind weather this week continues with sun on Thursday, snow chances Friday

The Brief Temperatures are expected to cool on Thursday before a mixture of snow and rain return to the forecast on Friday. There could be as much as half an inch of accumulation by late Friday morning. Wind gusts will also be a problem.



Plan on the sun greeting residents in Southeast Michigan on Thursday as temperatures dip.

However, by Friday, snow will be back in the forecast with flakes possible in the early morning.

Big picture view:

Thursday's temperatures will peak in the low 40s this with some gusts as high as 24 mph.

Fortunately, the sun will be out for the majority of the day, adding some warmth to the air heading into the end of the week.

Then, around 2 a.m., snow could fall along with a mixture of rain. There will be increasing cloud cover throughout the day as temperatures sink further. The low for Friday will just eclipse freezing conditions.

There will be more wind gusts as well. Snow could accumulate as much as half an inch.

Weekend weather

Rain and snow will likely greet commuters when they're on the road Friday around 10 a.m. before transitioning to just rain by 2 p.m.

Snow will also accumulate another half an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will have partly sunny conditions and a high of 40 degrees. Sunday will transition to likely rain and snow with a high of 55 degrees.

It appears the brief warm spell that early March brought was only temporary, with freezing temperatures returning the following week.