New Michigan laws 2026: 'Taylor Swift' bills, the cannabis tax increase and more

The Brief Michiganders will see increases in taxes on marijuana and gas - both going towards roads. The minimum wage and unemployment benefits will both rise. More changes are coming, including protection for entertainment customers, insurance buyers and with daycare center door lock systems.



As the clock nears the turn of 2026, several new Michigan laws are set to take effect January 1st.

Michiganders will see changes from cracking down on ticket dealer online bots to rising minimum wage and unemployment benefits, to a new marijuana tax.

Even though 74 new laws were signed this year, about 27 that haven't gone into effect already will on Thursday.

Big picture view:

Two of the big ones which ignited debate, are the minimum wage which climbs by $1.25 per hour and the marijuana tax, which jumps 24%.

Minimum wage increase:

The Michigan minimum wage will rise from $12.48 per hour to $13.73 with an eventual mark of reaching $15 in 2027 amid climbing inflation from the past few years.

Tipped workers will increase from $4.74 to $5.49 per hour on January 1, while minors will go up from $10.61 an hour to $11.67.

Marijuana tax:

The Michigan Cannabis Industry Association raised questions and criticized the wholesale cannabis tax - including taking the issue to court, but to no avail.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an $81 billion state budget framed around the tax increase, which is expected to raise $420 million per year. Legislators in Lansing say the money will go toward the state's road funding which faced a $3.9 billion funding shortage.

The group claimed the move was illegal without the vote of the legislature, but the court ruled the destination for the funds raised - the roads - hadn't changed, allowing the change to stand.

Gas tax:

When it comes to the roads, additional funding will be sought from the new Michigan gas tax.

The state is dropping the 6% sales tax in exchange for a new flat gasoline tax, raising the per-gallon tax from 31 cents to 52 cents.

The change amounts to a 20-cent increase at the pump. Lawmakers say it will go directly to roads.

Some of the other changes include cracking down on ticket bots and more.

The 'Taylor Swift' bills:

Whitmer signed legislation named for the music star in order to protect customers battling online bots in order to buy concert or event tickets. Ticket bots are used to buy large blocks of show tickets in minutes (or even less) for dealers - who then turn around to re-sell them at higher prices. The bills also allow the state attorney general to take legal action against those using the bots with additional fines up to $5,000 per ticket acquired.

Unemployment benefits:

Maximum weekly benefits will go up to $530 for new claims, from the current $446 per week. The amount an unemployed worker can receive for each dependent goes up from $12.46 to $19.33 capped off at five.

Child care center door locks:

Licensed child care centers will be allowed to add temporary door locking systems. The bi-partisan backed safety feature would be for classrooms and center outside doors in lieu of the tragic rise of school shootings.

Firearms and hunting safety:

The bills allow schools to teach firearm and hunting safety to students in the sixth grade up to senior year in high school. No guns would be allowed on school grounds for the course and each school board would have the option to allow it. For those that green light it, the course would not be mandatory.

When it comes to hunting, HB 4401 would protect pheasant hunting. The bill eliminates a sunset provision which was previously in place and makes the license permanent.

Insurance code protection:

Michigan's insurance code receives an update with HB 4666 doubling fines for insurers for discrimination based on race. The penalty for an agent found to be using discriminating practices, is up to $1000.

Liquor licensing for colleges:

Macomb and Wayne County community colleges will be allowed permanent liquor licenses for event spaces — eliminating the need for individual permits under HB 4065.

Schoolcraft will be allowed to have brewing and distillation classes on-campus with HB 4282 and 4595. Licensed by the Liquor Control Commission it will allow for operations to be held on school property.

For a complete list of Michigan laws go HERE for the state legislature's page.