New order requires Oakland County residents to wear masks in public

The Oakland County Health Officer issued a local health order 2020-12 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Saturday. The order requires Oakland County residents to wear mask or face covering when leaving their homes.

Additional health orders may be issued in the coming days to cover capacity at restaurants, bars, employee health screenings and other public health concerns.

The order states:

Any individual who leaves their home or place of residence must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth:

When in any indoor public space; this includes all students in grades kindergarten through twelve.

When outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household.

When waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle, school bus or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.

Athletes training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sport must wear a facial covering (except when swimming) or consistently maintain 6 feet of social distance (except for occasional and fleeting moments).

Exceptions to the order include individuals who:

Are younger than five years old, though children two years old and older are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering, pursuant to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC")

Cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

Are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

Are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity.

Are receiving a service for which temporary removal of the face-covering is necessary to perform the service.

Are entering a business or are receiving a service and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes.

Are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication.

Are actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel.

Are officiating at a religious service; or

Are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.

Voters are encouraged but not required to wear a face-covering while at a polling place for the purposes of voting in an election.

To view the full Health order click here.