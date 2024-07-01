Metro Detroit's public transit options just grew a little more in Oakland County with a new bus route that stops at a hospital, schools, grocery stores, and an airport.

The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation - or SMART - launched a Bus Route 759 that drops passengers off at places like the City of Auburn Hills, the City of Pontiac, Waterford Township, and White Lake Township.

With eyes on accessibility and convenience, officials with SMART and the county hoped to make it easier for all age groups to get around.

"The launch of SMART Bus Route 759 marks a significant step forward in improving transportation options for our residents," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "This new route opens up opportunities to reach key destinations for jobs, education, shopping and recreational opportunities along the M-59 corridor. "

Notable stops include Oakland University, Waterford Michigan Works! Office, Pontiac High School, McLaren Oakland Hospital, Oakland County International Airport, and the Meijer stores at Pontiac Lake and Bogie Lake roads.

The new SMART Bus Route began operating Monday, June 24. However, it's only the latest addition of transit routes added after voters approved a transportation millage in 2022.

"In 2022, when the people of Oakland County said ‘yes’ to enhanced mobility and access, SMART listened," said SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell. "And we’ve been listening ever since. We are engaging community voices through our SMARTer Mobility Program and using what we learn to create a stronger, more responsive, better integrated and more accessible transit system throughout southeast Michigan."

Route 759 operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about Route 759 and other SMART services, visit www.smartmovesus.org.