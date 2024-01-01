New year, new finances? An expert talks 2024 investment options, inflation fears

This new year means that a lot of us have New Year's resolutions. And when it comes to finances, there are a few things you'll want to do to make sure you're achieving all of your money goals in 2024.

Financial advisor Dan Casey from Bridgeriver Advisors LLC stopped by to talk about investing and budgeting our money.

One big question revolves around US Treasury bonds - but Casey shared a word of caution with inflation.

"I'm not a big fan of bonds, only because we're $33 trillion in debt as a country," he said. "I think inflation is going to continue to rear its ugly head. So money market funds that have very, very little risk are paying like 5 percent. The only downside is though, is if you are young and you're trying to get growth, we just saw out of the blue the market did like 25% that last year, right? And the Nasdaq, the technology stocks did 45. So you did miss out, if you decided to get ultra-safe. But ultra-safe is paying pretty good right now."

