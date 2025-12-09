No heat at Detroit's Alden Towers has residents livid with plunging temps

The Brief Alden Towers residents say there has been no heat once the temperatures turned cold. Residents at Alden Towers say they received a letter saying the HVAC was being worked on, but there has been no relief. The City of Detroit is fining the Alden owners after receiving reports of the heat outage.



It’s cold outside but some residents say their apartments at Alden Towers feel the same way inside - because of little or no heat.

What they're saying:

"We haven’t had heat since it got cold outside," said Nandi Bailey.

Residents say the cost of heat is included in their rent.

"We’re still paying rent but we don’t have heat around here," Bailey said.

And as the temps outside drop so does morale, as the quality of life worsen.

"You don’t even want to shower some days," Bailey said. "The floors are cold underneath your feet. It's bad."

Another resident, Delroy Thomas, agrees.

"Last night I didn’t have any heat," he said. "We turned the stove on."

A letter was sent to residents last month which reads in part:

"Our maintenance team, along with our HVAC partners, is actively working to diagnose and resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

One resident says management spoke to her about it.

"They recently started asking residents if they had heaters to put into their apartments," said Bailey. "The problem with that is that the electrical bill starts going up."

The security guard who ushered FOX 2 off the property at Alden Towers.

A security guard at Alden Towers told FOX 2 to leave the premises.

The City of Detroit was contacted and told us that officials were aware of isolated heat complaints in one of the towers, but were unaware of it being a widespread issue until recently.

A statement provided by David Bell, Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department said in part:

"Last week, we wrote an Emergency Correction Order for the landlord to address the issues. As of Monday, the issue still had not been fixed.



"This is unacceptable. yesterday, we issued tickets to the owner in the amount of $2,000 and will continue to write tickets daily until the issue is addressed and tenants have reliable heat.

"We also are working with the law department on potential legal action against the owner of the building."