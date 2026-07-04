No injuries in Lincoln Park shooting; two arrested

No one was injured Friday afternoon, when shots were exchanged between two vehicles in the city.

The Lincoln Park Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident involving two vehicles that occurred yesterday afternoon in the vicinity of Southfield Road and I-75. No one was injured in the incident, but arrests were made.

At about 4:15 p.m. July 3, officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire exchanged between two moving vehicles. Upon arrival and during the initial investigation, officers successfully located the vehicles involved. At this time, no injuries have been sustained by any of the parties involved or by bystanders.

An adult man and a juvenile were both detained by police for their roles in the incident. The juvenile's gender was not released.

Detectives have determined that this was not a random act of violence. The individuals involved knew each other, and there is no ongoing or immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Lincoln Park Police Detective Bureau at 313-381-1800, ext. 0 or 2233.