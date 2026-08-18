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The Brief Plans to overhaul Detroit’s riverfront landscape are underway with plans to redevelop the Renaissance Center. The vision is to turn the area into a waterfront destination similar to Navy Pier in Chicago. Community input is encouraged via an online survey or in-person at a public engagement center.



Plans for redeveloping the Renaissance Center and changing Detroit’s riverfront landscape are underway.

What’s happening with the Renaissance Center?

Big picture view:

The vision for the Renaissance Center is to make the space more accessible to the public and more usable to the city, resembling Navy Pier in Chicago.

The backstory:

The future of the iconic Detroit buildings has been up in the air after General Motors said it was relocating its global headquarters . The automaker had been inside the towers since 1996, and relocated earlier this year to Hudson’s Detroit along Woodward Avenue.

Presently:

General Motors and Bedrock are overseeing the site’s redevelopment and are asking for community input on the riverfront’s future.

READ MORE: Renaissance Center Future: Bedrock secures blessing from development authority

What you can do:

You can take a survey and detail what you’d like to see in the space.

A new engagement center dedicated to showcasing the redevelopment is also now open at Beaubien Place, 521 Atwater Street.

It’s open Wednesday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 pm., and on Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Is the Renaissance Center being demolished?

Dig deeper:

The proposed project includes demolishing two of the Detroit river-facing towers to update the space.

Under the plan, Towers 300 and 400 would be knocked down, converting the central tower into a hotel with 200 apartments, while turning Tower 100 into a mix of affordable housing and apartments.

Local perspective:

The goal is to bring more life and activity to the waterfront by adding:

Dining and other family-friendly destinations

Water-based activities

All-season programming and cold-weather experiences

Entertainment options and attractions

Shopping and neighborhood services

How tall is the Renaissance Center?

By the numbers:

The main, central tower of the Renaissance Center is 727 feet tall and is the tallest building in the Detroit skyline and in Michigan.

The new Hudson’s Detroit tower stands at approximately 685 feet tall, and is the second-tallest building.