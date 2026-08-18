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Renaissance Center future: Redevelopment plan debuts

By  and FOX 2 Staff
Detroit
Published August 18, 2026 3:10 PM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 3:10 PM EDT
article

Two of the towers located at the Renaissance Center would be knocked down as part of the plan to update the space. Rendering via Bedrock.

The Brief

    • Plans to overhaul Detroit’s riverfront landscape are underway with plans to redevelop the Renaissance Center.
    • The vision is to turn the area into a waterfront destination similar to Navy Pier in Chicago.
    • Community input is encouraged via an online survey or in-person at a public engagement center.

Plans for redeveloping the Renaissance Center and changing Detroit’s riverfront landscape are underway. 

What’s happening with the Renaissance Center?

Renaissance Center plan gets $75M for demolition of two towers
Renaissance Center plan gets $75M for demolition of two towers

Renaissance Center plan gets $75M for demolition of two towers

The DDA has chipped in $75 million for massive undertaking the would preserve the iconic landmark, but make the riverfront more accessible.

Big picture view:

The vision for the Renaissance Center is to make the space more accessible to the public and more usable to the city, resembling Navy Pier in Chicago. 

The backstory:

The future of the iconic Detroit buildings has been up in the air after General Motors said it was relocating its global headquarters. The automaker had been inside the towers since 1996, and relocated earlier this year to Hudson’s Detroit along Woodward Avenue. 

Presently:

General Motors and Bedrock are overseeing the site’s redevelopment and are asking for community input on the riverfront’s future. 

READ MORE: Renaissance Center Future: Bedrock secures blessing from development authority

What you can do:

You can take a survey and detail what you’d like to see in the space. 

A new engagement center dedicated to showcasing the redevelopment is also now open at Beaubien Place, 521 Atwater Street. 

It’s open Wednesday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 pm., and on Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

Is the Renaissance Center being demolished? 

Detroit community wants to preserve Renaissance Center's future, some disagree
Detroit community wants to preserve Renaissance Center's future, some disagree

Detroit community wants to preserve Renaissance Center's future, some disagree

A redesigned riverfront, mixed-housing, and a "Navy Pier-like family-friendly entertainment destination: Bedrock and General Motors have big plans for the most iconic building of Detroit's skyline. Meanwhile the Detroit community is conflicted on the building's future.

Dig deeper:

The proposed project includes demolishing two of the Detroit river-facing towers to update the space. 

Under the plan, Towers 300 and 400 would be knocked down, converting the central tower into a hotel with 200 apartments, while turning Tower 100 into a mix of affordable housing and apartments.

Local perspective:

The goal is to bring more life and activity to the waterfront by adding: 

  • Dining and other family-friendly destinations
  • Water-based activities
  • All-season programming and cold-weather experiences
  • Entertainment options and attractions
  • Shopping and neighborhood services

How tall is the Renaissance Center? 

GM moving headquarters away from Renaissance Center
GM moving headquarters away from Renaissance Center

GM moving headquarters away from Renaissance Center

General Motors and Bedrock made news Monday when the two major Detroit-based companies announced plans for the automaker to move its headquarters down the road, shifting from the Renaissance Center to the new Hudson's Detroit.

By the numbers:

The main, central tower of the Renaissance Center is 727 feet tall and is the tallest building in the Detroit skyline and in Michigan. 

The new Hudson’s Detroit tower stands at approximately 685 feet tall, and is the second-tallest building. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from Bedrock and previous FOX 2 Detroit reporting.

DetroitGeneral MotorsBedrock