'No Kings Day': Demonstrators plan to rally against Trump administration policies this weekend

The Brief Around 2,000 "No Kings Day" protests are planned for Saturday. These demonstrations are against President Donald Trump and his policies. It's the second round of protests after another "No Kings Day" on the day of Trump's Army anniversary parade, which coincided with his birthday.



Demonstrators plan to take to the streets around the United States on Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump and his administration during another "No Kings Day."

Dozens of these protests are planned around Michigan, including in Detroit, Dearborn, Ferndale, Traverse City, Flint, and more.

The backstory:

It's part of a nationwide pushback against the president, and it's not the first one. In June, "No Kings Day" demonstrators gathered around the country to protest Trump's Army anniversary parade that coincided with his birthday.

Organizers behind the movement say it is about defending democracy and protecting First Amendment rights.

"No Kings Day" protesters in Detroit on June 14, 2025

"Important not to underestimate what it means to have millions of people standing together in solidarity saying this," said Lisa Gilbert, the co-president of nonprofit Public Citizen. "This is going to be the single largest day of protest in American history, and that's meaningful. It's impactful to be together, and talk about the abuses of power that we've been seeing."

The other side:

The first round of "No Kings Day" protests did draw some counter-protesters, but demonstrations remained peaceful in Michigan.