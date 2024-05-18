Noah, Charlotte are Michigan’s most popular baby names according to Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration recently released the list of Michigan’s most popular baby names for 2023. For boys, Noah was the chart-topper, while for girls, the most common name was Charlotte.

Rounding out the boys’ top five were Oliver, Henry, Theodore, and Liam, while the rest of the top five for the girls’ were Amelia, Olivia, Sophia, and Emma.

Nationwide, Olivia and Liam were the most popular in 2023, both of which were among the state’s top names too.

Social Security maintains more than 140 years’ worth of data on its website, ssa.gov, for people to review or check their own name’s popularity from a given year.

Starting in 1997, the SSA has put out a list of the top names from that year. That is also when historical data going back to 1880 was released.

The SSA lists the top 1,000 names for each state and all U.S. Territories. They also track the fastest residing names for both genders across the years.

"Social Security is here to help parents continue to provide for your families – by securing a Social Security number for your child, filing for benefits for yourself or your family members, and so much more. We will never stop working for you," said Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley.