North Farmington High School resumed its tradition of adding a spin to its student IDs with enough cultural references to last a lifetime.

The students at the Metro Detroit school, who are invited to mimic some of their favorite characters from movies, shows, and popular memes of the day, did not disappoint.

Do you want Cobra Kai? They got it. SpongeBob's Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy? It's there. So is Paris Tipton from the Sweet Life of Zack and Cody and Tom Hanks from Forest Gump.

The addition of props this year boosted the tradition's star power, featuring items like a headset, a wand, kitchen utensils.

The student that pulled off Frozone earned bonus points for getting a complete super suit. .

