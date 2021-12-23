Northern Michigan man facing resisting arrest charges tries fleeing police during traffic stop

article

A northern Michigan man faces potential charges of carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest, and violating the terms of his bond after he was arrested early Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old was traveling in Cedar Creek Township, northeast of Muskegon, when he was pulled over by state troopers at approximately 1:35 a.m., a release said.

When officers asked the man to produce a license, he first stated he had left it at home. At that time, troopers observed a large, fixed blade knife in the center console.

A check on the driver revealed he did not have a valid driver's license and was currently out on bond from Osceola County following charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing police.

A third knife was located between the driver's seat and the center console.

The driver was soon placed under arrest and as he was walking to the patrol car, the suspect attempted to pull away from the trooper and run away.

Police stopped him and placed him inside the patrol vehicle. The weapons were also seized.

According to police, the driver was then taken to the Munson Cadillac Emergency Room after describing chest pains. He was soon medically cleared and diagnosed with having an anxiety attack.

He was then lodged at the Wexford County Jail where he now waits for arraignment.