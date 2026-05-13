Northern Michigan residents caught with double the legal limit of walleye during Detroit fishing trip

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The Brief Five anglers were cited after they were allegedly caught violating walleye dishing limits on the Detroit River. They had more than double the legal daily limit, which is six per person from the river.



A group visiting Detroit to fish are in trouble with the law after they were caught with double the legal limit of walleye that can be taken daily, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said the five anglers traveled from northern Michigan to stay at a rental home in the city and fish on the Detroit River. On Friday, they were caught with 34 walleye over the daily limit of fish that can be taken. The DNR said anglers are allowed to take six fish per person, per day.

According to the DNR, conservation officers first saw the group at Milliken State Park on Friday morning. When they returned several hours later and took more fish, officers who had a search warrant approached them and checked how many fish they had in their possession.

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The anglers were cited for the violation. They were allowed to keep the legal limit of six walleye per person.

What they're saying:

"People visit Detroit from all over to take advantage of the abundant fishing offered by the Detroit River," said Todd Szyska with the DNR Law Enforcement Division, and the division’s acting captain for the south region of the Lower Peninsula. "Our walleye fishery is world-class in part because of the many respectful anglers who follow the daily limits."