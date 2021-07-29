The City of Southfield has sold the historic Northland Mall for redevelopment

The city of Southfield has sold the historic Northland Center.

After buying the property in 2015, the city prepared it for purchase by making repairs, removing asbestos, and demolition of old buildings.

Countour Companies of Bloomfield Hills has agreed to purchase the mall and property for $11.1 million.

Apartments at various rental rates, retail, restaurants, office and green space that very closely mirrors the City’s original vision for the Northland redevelopment have been proposed in its development plan.

The city of Southfield believes that this will further the possibility of economic development, job opportunities, new traffic to the area.

After taking residents' input on the future of the old mall, Contour has been approved for an investment of $26 million into their new property.

"We are thrilled to be moving the Northland redevelopment project further closer to fruition, Contour Companies vision for this property closely aligns with the City’s and we are confident that they will exceed all expectations," Mayor Dr. Ken Siver said.

This long term thinking by city officials is expected to generate 500 new jobs and millions in revenue, while being a place that residents can enjoy for years after its construction.

"The project consists of two phases: A 1,339-unit mixed-use apartment community that will provide comfortable and dynamic work-force housing in 14, five-story buildings. Six of these buildings will have a commercial component on the ground floor facing Greenfield Road" said Contour Companies CEO David Dedvukaj.

Both the city of Southfield and Contour want to preserve the history of the location by keeping the original five retail pads from the former mall as well as the underground tunnels, and the popular Hudson's store building.

Both phases of the project will bring apartment buildings, the Hudson Co. store will become Hudson City Market for food and home furnishing, the power plant will be redesigned into a club house, and much more.

