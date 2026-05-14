Northville man arrested for allegedly berating staff at a Troy business

The Brief A man from Northville was arrested after allegedly berating staff in Troy. Authorities say he was then escorted off the premises and allegedly "shouted vulgarities at police officers in the parking lot."



A Northville man is now behind bars after he allegedly berated staff at an upscale store in Troy. The incident was captured on video, and it’s now going viral.

Big picture view:

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says that on Monday, May 11, a shopper at Somerset Mall, identified as 53-year-old Subi Saad of Northville, allegedly accosted two men inside a store with what prosecutors described as "vulgar remarks about Islam," while also saying he had a gun in his car. From the video, the store appears to be Louis Vuitton.

Authorities say he was then escorted off the premises and allegedly "shouted vulgarities at police officers in the parking lot."

Investigators also say he allegedly exposed himself to correction officers while in custody. A few days later, he was charged with a hate crime, aggravated indecent exposure, and disturbing the peace.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 reached out to attorney Todd Perkins for legal perspective.

Perkins says this is a non-capital case, but the charges Saad is facing are serious.

"He’s going to get probation. He’s going to get some treatment, probably some mental health treatment," Perkins said. "Obviously, some anger management — a variety of things to help him, yet still punish him. But it’s what it speaks about. The seriousness comes in what it says about you as a person. You did these things. You have to own these things.

"And unfortunately and fortunately, we have the reels that will never go away. It’s embedded in social media and embedded in people’s minds that you acted like this. I think that’s the seriousness of it. But I like the fact that you’ve got a prosecutor’s office that takes this very seriously."

FOX 2 reached out to Somerset Mall and is waiting to hear back. We also went into the Louis Vuitton store, but representatives declined our request for an interview.