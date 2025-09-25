Novi water main break repairs continue as communities hope festivities can continue

The Brief Thousands are without water after a water main break on 14 Mile in Oakland County happened Thursday morning. It will require days to repair as crews work to reach the fracture. Boil advisories are in effect for Novi and Walled Lake.



A major water main break is still causing serious concern in Oakland County, and hundreds of homes are still without water.

Crews are working around the clock to fix the damage, but the situation is far from over, and for many residents, the uncertainty is growing.

Where things are right now:

Crews have shut off six of the seven valves they need to isolate the break. They're working all night to get the last one closed and start rerouting water.

This is a massive break; about a 42-inch water main. It's one of the major lines in Oakland County.

Thousands of people are impacted, and roads are still shut down at 14 Mile between Welch and M5. That won't change until repairs are completed.

As resident Kristin Suero put it: "A majority of these people are going to want to book a hotel room."

FOX 2 spoke with several people earlier, asking them how they were holding up. Many of them are calm and trust the city to do their jobs.

Earlier on Thursday, FOX 2 watched as people went to the Public Works Department for water to drink and even flush their toilets.

A boiling advisory is still in effect , and many people are holding out hope for homecoming festivities kicking off Friday.