Shooting on I-96 leaves man hospitalized, police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning on westbound Interstate 96.

The backstory:

Authorities received a report around 1:15 a.m. of a rollover crash, along with a ShotSpotter alert indicating approximately 10 gunshots in the area of I-96 near the Southfield Freeway. Troopers responded but were initially unable to locate a crash or any clear evidence of a shooting.

At about 1:50 a.m., state police were notified by Dearborn police that a 22-year-old Detroit man had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds and reported he was shot while traveling on the freeway.

Troopers responded to the hospital and learned that three people were inside a vehicle when an unknown SUV pulled alongside them on westbound I-96 and fired multiple shots before continuing westbound.

One of the passengers was struck multiple times by gunfire and drove himself to the hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Troopers later conducted a sweep of westbound I-96 and recovered several shell casings.

What they're saying:

"Detectives are just starting their investigation," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. "There are a lot of unknowns in this shooting, including where it started, what happened prior to the gunfire and who was inside the SUV."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police tip line at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.