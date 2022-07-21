Nutella puts Mackinac Island on limited edition jar

article

The flavor of hazelnut spread and the feel of Pure Michigan? What more could a Michigander ask for?

The company behind Nutella is celebrating slices of American life with a new series of collectable jars, including one inspired by Mackinac Island.

The "Breakfast Across America" campaign takes inspiration from 16 different sites around the U.S., ranging from Glacier National Park in Montana to Miami Beach in Florida. But the sweetness doesn't stop there as recipes for regional favorite foods comes assigned with each Nutella jar's release.

In Michigan, it's Pannukakku pancakes, a popular breakfast pastry which goes great with a certain hazelnut spread.

The Pannukakku Bread with Nutella recipe can be found online here.

For those lucky enough to snag the limited edition jar, they'll also see the iconic Michigan location on the label. The 13oz jars are $4.29 and the 25.05 oz jars are $7.99.

"Nutella is all about breakfast and we hope these regional recipes inspire families to create new special breakfast memories this summer," shares Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Nutella at Ferrero U.S.A. "Whether you want to make a Beignet inspired by New Orleans or Blueberry Pancakes from Portland, "Breakfast Across America" has something for everyone to enjoy."

The 16 locations and breakfasts represented by the jars include: