NWS: 3 confirmed tornado touchdowns in SE Michigan from overnight severe storms

The Brief Three tornadoes have been confirmed by the NWS with the strongest being an EF-1 in Gregory. The Gregory tornado had 90 mph winds and damaged the Hickory RIdge Dairy Farm. The other 2 tornadoes were recorded in St. Charles and Atlas, Michigan, rated at EF-0.



Three tornadoes have been confirmed touching down in Southeast Michigan amid last night's severe storms system which rolled through.

Three tornadoes were recorded with the strongest in Gregory, rated as an EF-1, and two EF-0s in St. Charles and Atlas, Michigan according to the National Weather Service.

The severe thunderstorms sparked several tornado warnings while the entire southern half of the state seemingly was under a tornado watch most of the evening.

"Several circulations developed within this line (of storms) as it crossed into SE Michigan after midnight," the NWS Detroit X account posted. "NWS damage surveys confirmed three tornadoes amid the wider spread straight-line wind damage over the region."

By the numbers:

The Gregory tornado was the strongest and hit near the Hickory Ridge Dairy Farm causing widespread damage, touched down halfway between Stockbridge and Gregory, just north of M-106 and Dutton Road intersection at 12:03 a.m.

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 90 mph

Path length: 1.6 miles

Path width: 230 yards.

The St. Charles tornado. which touched down down in the vicinity of Dempsey Road and Walnut Street, southwest of the Kimberly Oaks Golf Club at 12:05 a.m. Friday

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 85 mph

Path length: 1.6 miles

Path width: 250 yards

The Atlas tornado, which touched down near Maple Avenue and Atlas Road, tracking just north of Goodrich at 12:35 a.m. Friday.

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length: 1.2 miles

Path width: 100 yards

The strong thunderstorms were 50 miles from end-to-end, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra.

"The storms themselves were massive," he said. "Over one 30-minute period, we recorded 1,400 lightning strikes.

"It’s a reminder that as these warm and cold air masses collide this time of year, we are in severe weather season."



