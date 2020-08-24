Oakland County Animal Shelter has more pets for adoption, but is taking pandemic precautions

Looking for a furever friend?

There are plenty of furry cuties at the Oakland County Animal Shelter, from Jack Russell brothers Cooper, Harley, and Logan, to Hope and Christian's new kitten, Smalls.

"He liked to cuddle with Christian, that was most important, I want him to have a best friend," said Hope. "I want him to be able to grow up with Christian - teach him responsibility, just have that companionship."

The shelter was closed during quarantine however, they managed to nearly empty the shelter thanks to foster families, and most fosters ended up adopting. But there are always more animals up for adoption and now the shelter is back open to the public.

"Come on down and check us out," said Joanie Toole,

Come on in, but know there are some new rules in place. They are only open on weekdays and you have to make an appointment, and you'll be greeted at the door with a temperature check.

Expect to be asked a series of questions about your health and of course - make sure you have your mask.

These are the new Covid protocols, but the shelter is also seeing other trends that could be related to the pandemic. Sadly older dogs with serious health problems - are being dumped there on the weekends.

"Please don't dump them - we'd rather you bring them in and we can put them to sleep humanely," Toole said.

Joanie Toole fears that people can't afford to take care of their sick pets - or could be having trouble getting in to see their vets - many of whom as backed up because of the pandemic.

"We can point you in the right direction for low-cost clinics, that type of stuff, so don't ever feel like you're alone out there during that decision," she said.

Toole says the shelter is here for animals through all stages of their lives, but most excited to see their animals start a new life with a furever family.

"If you are looking for a quarantine buddy, definitely come and see us here at the shelter, we have lots of wonderful animals up for adoption," she said.

Call the Oakland County Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment at 248-858-1070 and go online to learn more, HERE.