Oakland County government workers, UAW call out commission over contract demands

Oakland County government workers are demanding better working conditions and made their point Thursday night.

It was not on the agenda, but UAW organizers representing Oakland County government workers brought strength in numbers before Thursday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

UAW members went to the meeting to apply pressure, demanding what they call a fair contract.

"One of the things about the UAW now, we’re making people earn our endorsements," said one woman. "And they will not be given out. We expect the same treatment."

The UAW which traditionally represents blue collar workers on the assembly line making our cars and trucks, also backs many public sector employees, like nearly 1,000 members of the Oakland workforce across many departments.

They have been in negotiations for better pay since the month of May.

"We represent people in public health," said Joe Rozell, 2nd VP UAW Local 889. "We represent folks in the elections department, folks in the finance department, folks in animal control, folks in assessing. We represent folks all across this county government, 860 members."

Rozell said the cost of living increases need to be accounted for.

"Our employees have fallen 7 and a half percent behind inflation," he said. "Groceries have gone up. Eating out at a restaurant has gone up. All of our costs have gone up."

Workers lined up in red Union shirts after clocking out for the day…and filled the auditorium to capacity with board members only listening and taking notes.

They were not set to make any decisions on contracts yet.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released a statement:

"We believe we have made a fair and generous offer and are disappointed that we haven't yet reached an agreement. We will continue to negotiate with the UAW to secure a contract that values our employees and the work they do for our residents within the constraints of our budget."



