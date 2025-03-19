Oakland County man accused of possessing 35 hard drives of child sexual abuse material

Tens of thousands of images and videos of child pornography were uncovered at the home of a Oakland County man, who is an IT expert with computers.

The details of this story are upsetting and disturbing; viewer and reader discretion is advised.

What they're saying:

Pictures and videos of children of all ages were found, with the suspect's likely goal being to create a server of child porn.

Thousands of images of child sexual abuse material were allegedly stored inside a home in Clarkston on 35 hard drives, plus thumb drives, DVDs, and CDs.

The material included children of all ages, even babies, and bestiality.

Officials say it was often traded for profit, like a sport.

Dig deeper:

A 45-year-old man is allegedly behind the stockpile. He was arrested and faces charges. He works in IT at a medical office in Oakland County.

His identity will not be revealed until officials formally charge him.

Local perspective:

The suspect’s neighbor, Mike Rosalez, says everyone in the neighborhood off Dixie Highway near White Lake Road is close, but the suspect stood out.

"He never comes out of his house. We’ve been living here 15 years, and I’ve only seen him twice," Rosalez said.

Neighbors reported that he would run to the mailbox and back inside.

Big picture view:

After receiving a tip from Homeland Security, Oakland County Sheriff's Computer Crimes Unit spent 750 man-hours analyzing the suspect’s devices.

None of his charges reflect that the man engaged in sex crimes with children.

The felonies he’s facing carry a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Per protocol, investigators work in tandem with the Centers for Missing and Exploited Children, which has the capability to analyze those pictures and videos to identify the victims.