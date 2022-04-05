Oakland County man lived with corpse for month, taken in for questioning

A northern Oakland County man was found to be living with a dead body inside the home for about a month, according to the sheriff's office.

The 76-year-old male was said to be in the bedroom sleeping, according to the adult male resident when Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies visited for a wellness check, in Independence Township. But the deceased was discovered in a bathroom after investigators were granted permission to enter the home.

At that point the resident told deputies he had been dead for a month inside the residence in the 7800 block of Caerfae Trail.

The resident was transported to the Independence Township Substation to be interviewed by detectives. Detectives and an Investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office are looking into the cause of death.

Investigators have not said what relation the living resident had to the deceased or his age.

